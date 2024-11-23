Sign up
106 / 365
Beautiful Music
There was a lot of entertainment at the Carnival tonight including this brass band
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5046
photos
316
followers
494
following
29% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
23rd November 2024 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
band
,
music
,
downtown
,
brass
,
edmonton
,
carnival
