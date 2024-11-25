Sign up
108 / 365
A Good Friend
Here are a few members of the Te Deum Singers. My friend Susan is in the middle
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
friends
music
choir
Allison Williams
Love this composition. It looks like a sketch Leonardo da Vinci could have drawn.
November 26th, 2024
Diana
Lovely shot of your friend and the other singers.
November 26th, 2024
Suzanne
Great pic of your friend and her choir
November 26th, 2024
