Tis The Season by bkbinthecity
Tis The Season

One of our volunteers painted the glass window for the Christmas season here at the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
That must have been soeone with a very steady hand, it looks fabulous.
November 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
They did a fabulous job with the lettering.
November 28th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
It looks like a lovely welcoming space.
November 28th, 2024  
