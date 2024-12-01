Sign up
114 / 365
Inside The Church
I love the interior of this church. So much of it is original
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
,
interior
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
December 3rd, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Very nice... I especially like the lighting fixture.
December 3rd, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
A slice of life capture and love the simplicity of the decorations.
December 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
It is lovely, those windows are gorgeous.
December 3rd, 2024
