Inside The Church by bkbinthecity
Inside The Church

I love the interior of this church. So much of it is original
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Rick ace
Nice capture.
December 3rd, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Very nice... I especially like the lighting fixture.
December 3rd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
A slice of life capture and love the simplicity of the decorations.
December 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
It is lovely, those windows are gorgeous.
December 3rd, 2024  
