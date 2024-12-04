Previous
Beautiful Scenery by bkbinthecity
117 / 365

Beautiful Scenery

The Enchantment Illuminated Display had a few of this decorated globes as part of their Display. I love the mountain scenery in this one
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful display.
December 6th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's pretty.
December 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh I love that
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact