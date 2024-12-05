Sign up
118 / 365
Snowy Village
Another village . Love how this one is set in the mountains
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5085
photos
316
followers
494
following
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
117
4845
118
118
4846
119
119
4847
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th December 2024 1:40pm
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
village
,
display
Beverley
ace
I love snow globes…this is lovely
December 7th, 2024
