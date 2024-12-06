Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
Jolly Old Saint Nicholas
Yes all you 365ers there is a Santa Claus. Another great display at Enchantment Illuminated
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5085
photos
316
followers
494
following
32% complete
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Latest from all albums
117
4845
118
118
4846
119
119
4847
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th December 2024 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
display
,
santa
Beverley
ace
Yippee!!! I’m glad
December 7th, 2024
