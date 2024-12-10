Previous
Deck The Mall. All Decked Out by bkbinthecity
Deck The Mall. All Decked Out

Here is the Santa Maria that sits in the lagoon in West Edmonton Mall
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

@bkbinthecity
Diana ace
Such an amazing sight.
December 11th, 2024  
