Christmas At Rutherford House...Decorating The Stairwell by bkbinthecity
128 / 365

Christmas At Rutherford House...Decorating The Stairwell

The Grand Staircase is the first thing you see. As you can see the Rutherford's were rather simple when it came to decorating
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
I live in Edmonton, Alberta
Jessica Eby ace
Very pretty and festive! The shape of the lintels in the background is interesting.
December 16th, 2024  
