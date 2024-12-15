Sign up
128 / 365
Christmas At Rutherford House...Decorating The Stairwell
The Grand Staircase is the first thing you see. As you can see the Rutherford's were rather simple when it came to decorating
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
house
,
architecture
,
building
,
interior
Jessica Eby
ace
Very pretty and festive! The shape of the lintels in the background is interesting.
December 16th, 2024
