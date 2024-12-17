Previous
Christmas At Rutherford House....Music please by bkbinthecity
130 / 365

Christmas At Rutherford House....Music please

This piano belonged to the Rutherford Family. It is 105 years old
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
A lovely setting
December 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely setting and capture.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact