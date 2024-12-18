Previous
Christmas At Rutherford House....Me And My Pal by bkbinthecity
Christmas At Rutherford House....Me And My Pal

Here l am with my great nephew Bentley. It was his first visit to Rutherford House and he had a lot of fun
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 🧑‍🎄🎅
December 19th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A fun time.
December 19th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Nice
December 19th, 2024  
