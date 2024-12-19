Sign up
132 / 365
Dinner Time
Melody's brother is here for Christmas. He is visiting from Fort Francis, Ontario. We went out for dinner. Tried a new Italian restaurant. It was very good.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
dinner
,
restaurant
,
italian
Casablanca
ace
How lovely to be together
December 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
December 20th, 2024
