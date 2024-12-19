Previous
Dinner Time by bkbinthecity
132 / 365

Dinner Time

Melody's brother is here for Christmas. He is visiting from Fort Francis, Ontario. We went out for dinner. Tried a new Italian restaurant. It was very good.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How lovely to be together
December 20th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
December 20th, 2024  
