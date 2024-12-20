Sign up
133 / 365
Christmas Carolers
Another Christmas display at Summit Village where my in-laws live
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th December 2024 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
display
,
statue
Casablanca
ace
I like that
December 21st, 2024
