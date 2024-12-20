Previous
Christmas Carolers by bkbinthecity
133 / 365

Christmas Carolers

Another Christmas display at Summit Village where my in-laws live
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I like that
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact