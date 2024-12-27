Previous
Christmas Lights 5 by bkbinthecity
Christmas Lights 5

More from Candy Cane Lane in Edmonton's Westend
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely collection… super lights
December 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
December 28th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice collection
December 28th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely decoration.
December 28th, 2024  
