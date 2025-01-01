Previous
Year In Review May-Aug by bkbinthecity
144 / 365

Year In Review May-Aug

Part two of my review. Top left going clockwise.
1. The Legislative Grounds in May.
2. Taken the day off Melody's Memorial Service on June 1.
3. The gazebo at Grant Notley Park.
4. City skyline from one of Edmonton's parks
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely photo reviews… special moments
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact