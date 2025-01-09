Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
145 / 365
Across The River
Kinsmen Park is on the southside of the river. From there you catch a glimpse of the Alberta Legislative Building on the northside
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5163
photos
319
followers
498
following
39% complete
View this month »
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Latest from all albums
143
4871
144
144
4872
145
145
4873
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
9th January 2025 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close