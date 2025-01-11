Previous
Down River by bkbinthecity
147 / 365

Down River

Here is a closer look at the John Walter Bridge with the old Rossdale power plant behind it
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great capture.
January 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That bridge is a lovely shape
January 12th, 2025  
Marj
Winter beauty!
January 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bridge over the frozen river.
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact