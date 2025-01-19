Previous
A Very Cool Work of Art by bkbinthecity
154 / 365

A Very Cool Work of Art

As you walk around the streets at the Deep Freeze Winter Festival you would come across a lot of ice sculptures
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful sculpture, great light too.
January 20th, 2025  
Jane Morley
Fabulous! I had no idea people did this!
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact