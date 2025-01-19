Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
154 / 365
A Very Cool Work of Art
As you walk around the streets at the Deep Freeze Winter Festival you would come across a lot of ice sculptures
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5190
photos
318
followers
498
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Latest from all albums
152
4880
153
153
4881
154
154
4882
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
18th January 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
art
,
carnival
,
sculptures
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful sculpture, great light too.
January 20th, 2025
Jane Morley
Fabulous! I had no idea people did this!
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close