156 / 365
Quite The Character
Here is a close up of one of those fun loving characters
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
music
,
costumes
Jerzy
ace
I'm surprised the cold doesn't deflate the balloons A very fun capture..
January 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
Cool costume.
January 22nd, 2025
