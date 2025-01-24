Previous
A Long Walk by bkbinthecity
158 / 365

A Long Walk

My mother-in-law is in emergency. She fell early today. When l took my father-in-law to the cafeteria it was a long walk through a few hallways
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

