159 / 365
In The Park
Another picture from Whitemud Park on my way home from the hospital
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5205
photos
319
followers
498
following
43% complete
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
157
4885
158
158
4886
159
159
4887
Views
8
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
25th January 2025 5:21pm
Tags
winter
,
landscape
