Freshly Fallen Snow by bkbinthecity
160 / 365

Freshly Fallen Snow

Here is the scene out the window of my in-laws. The beauty of the fresh snowfall
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty winter scene! Nothing like fresh snow!
January 30th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
January 30th, 2025  
moni kozi
There's nothing like fresh snow
January 30th, 2025  
