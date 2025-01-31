Previous
In The Park by bkbinthecity
161 / 365

In The Park

Took this shot at Starbucks. I loved the summer scene on the wall. Alas l have to wait a few months before summer arrives
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool looking mural on the wall. Great shot.
February 1st, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Nice looking mural on the wall. Nice capture.
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact