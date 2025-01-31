Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
In The Park
Took this shot at Starbucks. I loved the summer scene on the wall. Alas l have to wait a few months before summer arrives
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 2
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
31st January 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
shop
,
mural
,
summer
,
artwork
Rick
ace
Cool looking mural on the wall. Great shot.
February 1st, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
Nice looking mural on the wall. Nice capture.
February 1st, 2025
