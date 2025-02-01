Previous
Your Guess Is As Good As Mine by bkbinthecity
162 / 365

Your Guess Is As Good As Mine

Saw this piece of abstract art on the campus of the University of Alberta. If you can understand it please share with all of us
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
That’s a bit of a head scratcher. Very striking though!
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact