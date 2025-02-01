Sign up
162 / 365
Your Guess Is As Good As Mine
Saw this piece of abstract art on the campus of the University of Alberta. If you can understand it please share with all of us
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s a bit of a head scratcher. Very striking though!
February 2nd, 2025
