Across The Street by bkbinthecity
Across The Street

So my mother-in-law is home from the hospital. I had to go and pick up a walker for her to use at home. While doing that I decided to take a picture of this beautiful mural on the side of this apartment building
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jo ace
Stunning mural
February 6th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wow! This mural is amazing!
February 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wonderful street art
February 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful art… very meaningful the snow is little bonus…
February 6th, 2025  
