Previous
166 / 365
In The Park 2
This is the Victoria Park Pavillion. It provides relief from the cold weather
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5227
photos
319
followers
498
following
45% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th February 2025 5:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
park
,
architecture
,
building
,
pavilion
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and curved path.
February 8th, 2025
