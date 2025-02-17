Previous
Waiting For Summer by bkbinthecity
Waiting For Summer

When I look at these pictures in Starbucks on a cold winter day I can't help but dream of a warm summer day
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
