Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
168 / 365
Waiting For Summer
When I look at these pictures in Starbucks on a cold winter day I can't help but dream of a warm summer day
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5235
photos
319
followers
498
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Latest from all albums
166
167
4897
4898
4899
4900
168
4901
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
17th February 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
starbucks
,
shop
,
summer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close