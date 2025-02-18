Previous
Heavy Duty Equipment by bkbinthecity
Heavy Duty Equipment

Another LEGO creation at the LEGO store at West Edmonton Mall. It really is amazing what they do with LEGO
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Casablanca
Awesome! My late brother used to build amazing things from Meccano and Lego. Love this kind of model.
February 19th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell
These are *not* the Legos of your childhood or mine!
February 19th, 2025  
KV
Very cool creation.
February 19th, 2025  
Heather
Yes, amazing for sure!
February 19th, 2025  
