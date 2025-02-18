Sign up
Previous
169 / 365
Heavy Duty Equipment
Another LEGO creation at the LEGO store at West Edmonton Mall. It really is amazing what they do with LEGO
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
4
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5237
photos
319
followers
498
following
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
4897
4898
4899
4900
168
4901
169
4902
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
18th February 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
lego
Casablanca
ace
Awesome! My late brother used to build amazing things from Meccano and Lego. Love this kind of model.
February 19th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
These are *not* the Legos of your childhood or mine!
February 19th, 2025
KV
ace
Very cool creation.
February 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
Yes, amazing for sure!
February 19th, 2025
