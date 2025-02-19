Sign up
170 / 365
Country Music Cowboy
One more Lego creation at West Edmonton Mall Lego store
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
46% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
19th February 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
lego
,
west
,
edmonton
Heather
ace
Amazing! Love this guy! Fav
February 21st, 2025
