171 / 365
Snow Sculpture and Snowballs
One more from the Silver Skate Winter Festival. Looks like he is ready for a snowball fight
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5243
photos
320
followers
498
following
Album 2
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th February 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sculpture
,
snowball
Thom Mitchell
ace
We saw ice sculptures in Alaska on our last trip before Covid. I like this in snow, though I suspect some subjects are better in snow, while others are better carved out of ice.
https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2020-02-24
February 21st, 2025
