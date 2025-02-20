Previous
Snow Sculpture and Snowballs by bkbinthecity
171 / 365

Snow Sculpture and Snowballs

One more from the Silver Skate Winter Festival. Looks like he is ready for a snowball fight
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
46% complete

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
We saw ice sculptures in Alaska on our last trip before Covid. I like this in snow, though I suspect some subjects are better in snow, while others are better carved out of ice. https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2020-02-24
February 21st, 2025  
