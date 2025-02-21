Previous
On The Abstract Side by bkbinthecity
172 / 365

On The Abstract Side

Not quite sure what this one represents but that is quite common when it comes to Abstract Art
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Very unique snow sculpture!
February 23rd, 2025  
Tina ace
I get conflicting feelings from this. It's either a hug or its snaky worms entangled. Mostly I think it looks like a warm hug.
February 23rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
I can see a family hug going on.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact