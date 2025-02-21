Sign up
Previous
172 / 365
On The Abstract Side
Not quite sure what this one represents but that is quite common when it comes to Abstract Art
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
3
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
47% complete
Tags
snow
,
abstract
,
art
,
sculpture
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Very unique snow sculpture!
February 23rd, 2025
Tina
ace
I get conflicting feelings from this. It's either a hug or its snaky worms entangled. Mostly I think it looks like a warm hug.
February 23rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
I can see a family hug going on.
February 23rd, 2025
