Previous
173 / 365
The Mighty Moose
A sculpture of a moose from the Silver Skate Winter Festival
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
4
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5249
photos
320
followers
498
following
47% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th February 2025 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sculpture
,
moose
Kathy
ace
A very Canadian sight.
February 24th, 2025
amyK
ace
So cute
February 24th, 2025
Rick
ace
Neat sculpture. Great shot.
February 24th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh My a wonderful sculpture !
February 24th, 2025
