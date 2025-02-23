Previous
Car Shopping by bkbinthecity
174 / 365

Car Shopping

I am not car shopping but I am sure that many people might be. I love the old Chevy sign on the top. This is Southpark Chevrolet. It was originally Don Wheaton Chev Olds and back about 40 years ago I did actually buy a car here
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
47% complete

Heather ace
I love it when businesses have a long history. Beautiful blue sky and great reflections in the windows! Fav
February 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice reflections on a bright day.
February 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful sign against the blue
February 25th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like the old-style Chevrolet sign too.
February 25th, 2025  
