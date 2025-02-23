Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
174 / 365
Car Shopping
I am not car shopping but I am sure that many people might be. I love the old Chevy sign on the top. This is Southpark Chevrolet. It was originally Don Wheaton Chev Olds and back about 40 years ago I did actually buy a car here
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5252
photos
320
followers
498
following
47% complete
View this month »
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Latest from all albums
172
4905
170
173
4906
4907
171
174
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
22nd February 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
cars
,
architecture
,
building
Heather
ace
I love it when businesses have a long history. Beautiful blue sky and great reflections in the windows! Fav
February 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice reflections on a bright day.
February 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful sign against the blue
February 25th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like the old-style Chevrolet sign too.
February 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close