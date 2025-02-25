Sign up
176 / 365
Keeping Time
The clock has been a landmark on Whyte Avenue since 1913
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
clock
,
architecture
,
building
,
tower
LManning (Laura)
ace
The brickwork is really attractive.
February 28th, 2025
Heather
ace
That's a beautiful piece of architecture! A great capture, Brian! Fav
February 28th, 2025
