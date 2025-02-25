Previous
Keeping Time by bkbinthecity
176 / 365

Keeping Time

The clock has been a landmark on Whyte Avenue since 1913
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
LManning (Laura) ace
The brickwork is really attractive.
February 28th, 2025  
Heather ace
That's a beautiful piece of architecture! A great capture, Brian! Fav
February 28th, 2025  
