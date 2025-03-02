Sign up
178 / 365
Shapes And Sizes
Today's word is geometric. I decided that this portion of Roger's Place Arena worked nicely. Located downtown in the ICE District
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
2
Album 2
Galaxy A54 5G
1st March 2025 12:59pm
hockey
arena
architecture
geometric
march25words
