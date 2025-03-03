Previous
Very Smooth by bkbinthecity
Very Smooth

Today's word is smooth and while walking through the downtown ICE District my attention was caught by this father and son on the skating rink. The ice was very smooth
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diane ace
How nice to see the father teaching his son to skate!
March 4th, 2025  
moni kozi
Now that's what I call a skating rink. Nice candid capture of the future hockey player and his first coach.
March 4th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
Lovely capture
March 4th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Cute shot
March 4th, 2025  
