179 / 365
Very Smooth
Today's word is smooth and while walking through the downtown ICE District my attention was caught by this father and son on the skating rink. The ice was very smooth
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5267
photos
320
followers
498
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
1st March 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
downtown
,
smooth
,
rink
,
edmonton
,
march25words
Diane
ace
How nice to see the father teaching his son to skate!
March 4th, 2025
moni kozi
Now that's what I call a skating rink. Nice candid capture of the future hockey player and his first coach.
March 4th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely capture
March 4th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Cute shot
March 4th, 2025
