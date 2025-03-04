Previous
No Slices by bkbinthecity
180 / 365

No Slices

So today's word was orange slice. I went to Dennys for breakfast and ordered a glass of water with an orange slice only to discover they had no orange slices.
So I had to improvise and ordered a glass of orange juice
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
