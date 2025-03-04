Sign up
Previous
180 / 365
No Slices
So today's word was orange slice. I went to Dennys for breakfast and ordered a glass of water with an orange slice only to discover they had no orange slices.
So I had to improvise and ordered a glass of orange juice
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5270
photos
320
followers
498
following
49% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th March 2025 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
slice
,
march25words
