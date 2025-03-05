Previous
My Happy Place by bkbinthecity
181 / 365

My Happy Place

Today's word is happiness. So I stopped by my happiness on my way home. Got to Starbucks just before closing and had a few minutes to enjoy a Strawberry Refresher with Lemonade
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
49% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
That sounds wonderful. Last year they opened a branch in our local mall here in Somerset West, I have not tried them yet.
March 6th, 2025  
