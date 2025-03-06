Previous
At The Park by bkbinthecity
At The Park

Today's word is nature. So I made my way to Emily Murphy Park just across the river. Named after a member of The Famous Five. A group of five women who played an instrumental role in giving women the right to vote in Canada
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Marj ace
The dark patterns of the shadows on the snow creates a lovely photo.
March 7th, 2025  
