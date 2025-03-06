Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
182 / 365
At The Park
Today's word is nature. So I made my way to Emily Murphy Park just across the river. Named after a member of The Famous Five. A group of five women who played an instrumental role in giving women the right to vote in Canada
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5275
photos
320
followers
498
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Latest from all albums
177
180
4913
178
181
4914
182
4915
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
6th March 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
park
,
landscape
,
edmonton
,
march25words
Marj
ace
The dark patterns of the shadows on the snow creates a lovely photo.
March 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close