Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
184 / 365
Books
Today's word is book. So while I was downtown this afternoon I stopped of at Audrey's Books. This is one of Edmonton's independent bookstore
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5282
photos
320
followers
499
following
50% complete
View this month »
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Latest from all albums
4915
179
180
183
4916
181
184
4917
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th March 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
bookstore
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, it looks large for an independent book store. Very nice.
March 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close