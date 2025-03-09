Sign up
Previous
185 / 365
Fun At The Mall
Today's word is feelings. This picture was taken last Friday. I took my in-laws to lunch at West Edmonton Mall and then they walked the mall afterwards. They were feeling very happy. My mother-in-law is 90 and my father-in-law is 94
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
50% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th March 2025 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
family
,
mall
,
feelings
,
west
,
edmonton
,
march25words
Kathy
ace
They both seem to be getting around well. Good for them.
March 10th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
My Mum was embarrassed to be seen with a walker - which meant she couldn't go to as many places (and her relationship with her stick was a bit iffy too!) - good on both of them :-)
March 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
March 11th, 2025
