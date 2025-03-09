Previous
Fun At The Mall by bkbinthecity
Fun At The Mall

Today's word is feelings. This picture was taken last Friday. I took my in-laws to lunch at West Edmonton Mall and then they walked the mall afterwards. They were feeling very happy. My mother-in-law is 90 and my father-in-law is 94
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
They both seem to be getting around well. Good for them.
March 10th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
My Mum was embarrassed to be seen with a walker - which meant she couldn't go to as many places (and her relationship with her stick was a bit iffy too!) - good on both of them :-)
March 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
March 11th, 2025  
