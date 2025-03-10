Previous
Lunchtime by bkbinthecity
186 / 365

Lunchtime

Today's word is tomato so I added a slice to my ham and cheese sandwich that l made for lunch
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Diana ace
It looks delicious.
March 12th, 2025  
