189 / 365
Sliced Not Diced
Today's word is vegtable. So I sliced a few pieces to add to dinner tonight. Green Peppers, cucumbers and tomato. Although most people think of the tomato as a vegetable it8 is actually a fruit.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
vegetable
,
march25words
Heather
ace
I like this composition, Brian, especially with vegetables (and fruit -:) being sliced. Everything looks so fresh! Fav
March 16th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks fresh and tasty.
March 16th, 2025
