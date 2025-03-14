Sign up
Previous
Next
190 / 365
A Little Bit Of Blue
Today's word is Blue hour. Normally the Blue would be more prominent. The overcast sky affected that. Took this picture in one of Edmonton's many parks
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5303
photos
320
followers
499
following
52% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th March 2025 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
park
,
hour
,
march25words
Diane
ace
Pretty scene.
March 16th, 2025
