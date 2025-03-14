Previous
A Little Bit Of Blue by bkbinthecity
190 / 365

A Little Bit Of Blue

Today's word is Blue hour. Normally the Blue would be more prominent. The overcast sky affected that. Took this picture in one of Edmonton's many parks
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
52% complete

Diane ace
Pretty scene.
March 16th, 2025  
