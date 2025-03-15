Sign up
191 / 365
Looking Up
Today's word is Up. So here is a picture of one of many office towers in downtown Edmonton
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5303
photos
320
followers
499
following
52% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th March 2025 4:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
office
,
downtown
,
architecture
,
building
,
tower
,
up
,
edmonton
,
march25words
amyK
ace
Nice capture; I like the reflections
March 16th, 2025
Diane
ace
This is a neat photo! The reflections create sort of an optical illusion.
March 16th, 2025
