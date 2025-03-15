Previous
Looking Up by bkbinthecity
191 / 365

Looking Up

Today's word is Up. So here is a picture of one of many office towers in downtown Edmonton
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice capture; I like the reflections
March 16th, 2025  
Diane ace
This is a neat photo! The reflections create sort of an optical illusion.
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact