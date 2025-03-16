Previous
Bokeh by bkbinthecity
Bokeh

Today's word was broken. It took awhile to capture a shot I was happy with. Found some of the lights in West Edmonton Mall made a great subject
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool.
March 18th, 2025  
