Previous
192 / 365
Bokeh
Today's word was broken. It took awhile to capture a shot I was happy with. Found some of the lights in West Edmonton Mall made a great subject
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5306
photos
320
followers
499
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Latest from all albums
4923
190
188
191
4924
192
4925
4926
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
17th March 2025 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
march25words
Rick
ace
Cool.
March 18th, 2025
