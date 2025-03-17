Previous
Friendly Faces by bkbinthecity
192 / 365

Friendly Faces

So I was having trouble posting pictures on my project so I am trying to get caught up. Today's word was faces. This picture was taken at the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall. This is a group of Chaplains that volunteer here
17th March 2025

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
52% complete

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a nice group shot. So many smiles
March 20th, 2025  
