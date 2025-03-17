Sign up
192 / 365
Friendly Faces
So I was having trouble posting pictures on my project so I am trying to get caught up. Today's word was faces. This picture was taken at the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall. This is a group of Chaplains that volunteer here
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5309
photos
320
followers
499
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Latest from all albums
191
4924
4925
4926
192
4927
4928
193
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
faces
,
mall
,
chapel
,
west
,
edmonton
,
march25words
eDorre
ace
What a nice group shot. So many smiles
March 20th, 2025
