Rising Sun by bkbinthecity
194 / 365

Rising Sun

Today's word for Mar. 18 was golden hour. So I took this picture from the back of my apartment building looking towards the rising sun
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Photo Details

