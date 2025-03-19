Sign up
Previous
193 / 365
Bright And Sunny Day
Today's word was bright. This is looking out my apartment window
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
7
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th March 2025 9:17am
Tags
street
,
bright
,
city
,
march25words
