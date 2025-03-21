Sign up
197 / 365
Where Is The Wind
Today's word is windy. Or in this case the lack thereof. Taken at City Hall there are some flags behind the trees and behind them is the Friendship Tower
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5323
photos
320
followers
499
following
54% complete
Tags
flags
,
hall
,
city
,
windy
,
edmonton
,
march25words
Beverley
ace
Lovely view… wonderful blue skies
March 23rd, 2025
