Where Is The Wind by bkbinthecity
197 / 365

Where Is The Wind

Today's word is windy. Or in this case the lack thereof. Taken at City Hall there are some flags behind the trees and behind them is the Friendship Tower
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beverley ace
Lovely view… wonderful blue skies
March 23rd, 2025  
